South Africa

Body washes up as Kouga tallies weather damage

17 September 2023 - 13:52 By Riaan Marais
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
At least one person has drowned as the Kouga municipality assesses the damage caused by the weekend's severe tidal activity. Stock photo.
At least one person has drowned as the Kouga municipality assesses the damage caused by the weekend's severe tidal activity. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

At least one person has died as the Kouga municipality in the Eastern Cape continues to tally the damages caused by the springtide and inclement weather conditions at the weekend.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the municipality said a body had washed up on the beach at Aston Bay, and role players were investigating the possibility of more fatalities.

More information about the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Residents have meanwhile been warned not to use the Swart River causeway, linking Aston Bay and Paradise Beach, in vehicles or on foot, despite the water subsiding. 

“Though the water may subside, the surface of the causeway must be inspected before it can be opened for traffic again,” the statement read.

STORM SURGE | Freak wave kills 93-year-old woman as it hits car park in Leentjiesklip in southern Cape

'Stay away from danger,' says NRSI as it warns weather won't subside on Sunday.
News
5 hours ago

Aston Bay community hall and parking area was also flooded. Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute were called to assist with evacuating people attending a function at the hall.

The entry into Kabeljous, from the R102, has also been marked as a no-go area as roads and parking lots were flooded.

The municipality urged residents to notify officials of any other damage or problematic areas as they continued to assess the damage.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Umdloti beach could turn poisonous, say experts

The picturesque Umdloti Beach has experienced an unexpected transformation courtesy of sewage flowing into the ocean.
News
14 hours ago

More than 95% chance of El Niño conditions from January to March 2024 — US forecaster

There is a more than 95% chance that the El Niño weather pattern will continue through the northern hemisphere winter from January to March 2024, ...
News
2 days ago

Not cool by the pool! Kalk Bay tycoon's plan ruffles 'world's coolest neighbourhood'

But Brass Bell owner Tony White says he only wants Kalk Bay to get better.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Body washes up as Kouga tallies weather damage South Africa
  2. Kalk Bay restaurant hit by freak wave: ‘Our windows are shattered, our benches ... News
  3. Six killed in Daveyton tavern shooting South Africa
  4. STORM SURGE | Freak wave kills 93-year-old woman as it hits car park in ... South Africa
  5. Fourteen dead in plane crash in Brazil's Amazonas state World

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV