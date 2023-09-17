South Africa

Storm surge wreaked havoc in coastal areas, expected to subside on Monday

17 September 2023 - 18:43
Seven people were injured when a freak wave hit another restaurant, this time in KwaZulu-Natal.
Seven people were injured when a freak wave hit another restaurant, this time in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

Coastal areas around Gordon’s Bay and Kalk Bay experienced excessive wave movement and strong winds on Saturday, which impacted communities along the coast, with continued rough and choppy seas, subsiding expected by Monday.

It was reported that a 93-year-old woman died after a freak wave hit a parking area in Leentjiesklip in George. Moreover, seven people were injured when a freak wave hit a restaurant at Marina Beach near Southbroom in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

“A 93-year-old female has sadly passed away. Our understanding is that she was swept off her feet by a wave that penetrated a car park, causing cars to be swept with that wave,” said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

Lambinon said at Sandy Bay, the NSRI swiftly acted upon reports from eyewitnesses regarding a teenager on a bodyboard being trapped in rip currents. Before their arrival, the teen successfully extricated himself from the water without any issues. 

At Three Anchor Bay, a 25-year-old man, from Johannesburg, found himself caught in rip currents but managed to rescue himself. Meanwhile, in Table Bay, a man was rushed to hospital due to hypothermia, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster management teams were deployed to commence with impact assessments, said Charlotte Powell, City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson.

“Initial assessments indicated damage to garage doors of eight properties in the Bikini Beach area of Gordon’s Bay, as well as sand and debris across the affected areas.

“Reports of damages to the St. James tidal pool have been received with excessive sand and rocks being deposited in the passenger tunnels,” said Powell.

STORM SURGE | Seven injured as freak wave hits another restaurant, patrons swept to sea

Seven people were injured when a freak wave hit a restaurant at Marina Beach near Southbroom in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
The South African Weather Services (Saws) issued an advisory warning for a continuation of the destructive waves.

According to Saws, a storm surge is a damaging phenomenon caused by a combination of strong onshore winds and low atmospheric pressure.

“This results in abnormal volumes of water accumulating against the coastline, manifesting as a raised sea level which can last for several hours. Storm surges are major drivers of coastal flooding,” said Saws.

Saws meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi said the possible impacts of a storm surge include damage to coastal infrastructure; potential modification of beaches and dunes, including beach erosion; and vessels at sea taking on water and potentially capsizing. Also a general disruption of beachfront activities.

Beachfront restaurant, Brass Bell in Kalk Bay, Cape Town suffered extensive damage after being hit by a freak wave on Saturday , but no one was seriously injured.

Brass Bell manager Chand’ni Eddie said though it was a petrifying experience, patrons and staff members were all fine.

The high swells are expected to start subsiding by Monday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

Kalk Bay restaurant hit by freak wave: 'Our windows are shattered, our benches are floating about'

The restaurant appears in videos that went viral on social media, showing two patrons hit by the rush of a violent wave inside the restaurant
STORM SURGE | Freak wave kills 93-year-old woman as it hits car park in Leentjiesklip in southern Cape

'Stay away from danger,' says NRSI as it warns weather won't subside on Sunday.
