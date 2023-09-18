South Africa

Gauteng police deploy anti-gang unit after spate of shootings

18 September 2023 - 11:56
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
An anti-gang unit has been deployed after a spate of shootings and murders. Stock photo.
An anti-gang unit has been deployed after a spate of shootings and murders. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Gauteng police have ramped up resources to gang-related areas after a spate of killings in Eldorado Park and Coronationville, close to Westbury

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela mobilised extra resources including an anti-gang unit to work on several cases after separate shootings on Friday and Saturday.   

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers were called to a scene in Eldorado Park on Saturday where they found the deceased with a gunshot wound.  

Sophiatown police attended a scene at a block of flats on Fiona Street where three people were shot on Friday by unknown suspects. One was declared dead on the scene while the other two were taken to hospital.  

“On a different scene within Sophiatown policing precinct at Coronationville on the afternoon of September 15, three people were reportedly shot dead by unknown people. 

“The circumstances surrounding all these incidents are unknown at this stage and no suspects have been arrested yet,” said Nevhuhulwi.  

Police investigations are continuing.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Off-duty police sergeant dies in hail of bullets in Khayelitsha

A 37-year-old police sergeant was shot dead while off-duty and visiting a friend in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Sunday.
News
1 hour ago

Six killed in Daveyton tavern shooting

Six men were killed and one injured when attackers opened fire on patrons seated outside a tavern in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday night.
News
23 hours ago

Woman fatally shot in full view of commuters in Mpumalanga

A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot on Wednesday in Mbombela CBD in Mpumalanga next to a bus terminal in full view of commuters.
News
1 week ago

Hawks identify 16 of the 19 Limpopo CIT gang members killed in shoot-out

The Hawks have identified 16 of the 19 people killed in the recent Limpopo cash-in-transit gang shootout.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Limpopo CIT kingpin unknown as 19 dead suspects have the answers South Africa
  2. Three suspects who 'burnt their victims to death' arrested in Gqeberha South Africa
  3. We are under siege and I don't think we have a plan: Lesufi on illegal mining News

Latest

  1. Prasa on track to provide accommodation to 3,200 NSFAS students in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Gauteng police deploy anti-gang unit after spate of shootings South Africa
  3. Off-duty police sergeant dies in hail of bullets in Khayelitsha South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Home affairs in court applying for leave to appeal ZEP ruling South Africa
  5. Chance encounter transforms girl from Mumbai slum resident into teenage model, ... World

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial