Meanwhile, pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, said he had warned on September 8 on his Facebook page that there would be “horrible accidents” on Limpopo roads.
“I saw it in a vision. I was then taken there, and I saw everything, and the angels began to explain to me what was going to happen and how many lives were going to be lost,” he said.
“It was a tragic accident, and it is not only this one. More accidents that are tragic are still going to happen in the same province. It was a warning for Limpopo people going to Musina and leaving the province.”
Prayer and faith could avert the future unfolding as he saw it, Tau said.
“We must go there and pray together to cancel the vision.
“It depends on the response of people. If God showed me something, people must be willing to engage, and we will pray any time.”
TimesLIVE
Musina bus, truck crash: 22 lives lost
Pastor claims he foresaw the accident in a vision
Image: Supplied
Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani is visiting the scene of the deadly crash which occurred on the R572 road between Venetia Mine and Musina.
The crash between a truck and a bus on Sunday has claimed at least 22 lives.
MEC Radzilani was joined by Vhembe district executive mayor Dowelani Nenguda, Musina local municipality mayor Godfrey Mawela and the senior general manager at Venetia Mine, Ntokozo Ngema.
Department spokesperson Vongani Chauke said they were able to establish that 20 people died on the scene and two succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
Image: Supplied
