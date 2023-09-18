South Africa

Musina bus, truck crash: 22 lives lost

Pastor claims he foresaw the accident in a vision

18 September 2023 - 14:50
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The scene of the deadly bus crash which claimed 22 lives in Limpopo on Sunday.
The scene of the deadly bus crash which claimed 22 lives in Limpopo on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani is visiting the scene of the deadly crash which occurred on the R572 road between Venetia Mine and Musina.

The crash between a truck and a bus on Sunday has claimed at least 22 lives.

MEC Radzilani was joined by Vhembe district executive mayor Dowelani Nenguda, Musina local municipality mayor Godfrey Mawela and the senior general manager at Venetia Mine, Ntokozo Ngema. 

Department spokesperson Vongani Chauke said they were able to establish that 20 people died on the scene and two succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve says he saw the crash coming.
Pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve says he saw the crash coming.
Image: Supplied

Meanwhile, pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, said he had warned on September 8 on his Facebook page that there would be “horrible accidents” on Limpopo roads.

“I saw it in a vision. I was then taken there, and I saw everything, and the angels began to explain to me what was going to happen and how many lives were going to be lost,” he said.

“It was a tragic accident, and it is not only this one. More accidents that are tragic are still going to happen in the same province. It was a warning for Limpopo people going to Musina and leaving the province.”

Prayer and faith could avert the future unfolding as he saw it, Tau said.

“We must go there and pray together to cancel the vision.

“It depends on the response of people. If God showed me something, people must be willing to engage, and we will pray any time.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

At least 20 people reported dead after horrific bus crash in Limpopo

At least 20 people are believed to have been killed when a truck collided with a bus in Limpopo on Sunday.
News
18 hours ago

Trucks, bus collide in Free State

Two trucks caught alight after being involved in an accident with a bus near Montrose in the Free State on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Truck overturns, sending fish mince cargo flying in Cape Town CBD

An articulated truck collided with several vehicles and overturned on Tuesday, spilling boxes of frozen fish mince across a road in the Cape Town CBD.
News
6 days ago

One person killed, two injured in KZN crash

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash on the N3 near Paradise Valley, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. At least 20 people reported dead after horrific bus crash in Limpopo South Africa
  2. Trucks, bus collide in Free State South Africa
  3. Murray & Roberts offering support as employees die in bus accident near Venetia ... South Africa

Latest

  1. Rand Water using more water than it can distribute, warns of strained system South Africa
  2. Multiple shacks on fire in KZN Midlands South Africa
  3. Mom stopped from laying charges against ex and new wife without judge's approval South Africa
  4. Musina bus, truck crash: 22 lives lost South Africa
  5. Sapoa loses interdict to stop eThekwini municipality doubling rates on vacant ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial