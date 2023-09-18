South Africa

Rough seas cause damage to rail operations in Gqeberha

18 September 2023 - 18:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Transnet rail link into the port of Port Elizabeth has been heavily damaged by rough sea conditions.
Image: Supplied

A recovery team has been dispatched to begin repairs after heavy damage to Transnet's rail link into the port of Port Elizabeth on Saturday. 

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) said rough sea conditions caused a wash-away of the railway line for about 500 metres and pushed large rocks, debris and sand onto the track for about 1,000 metres. 

“The rail link branches from the mainline into the Algoa Bay yard, where trains are received and dispatched,” TFR said.

The damage has heavily affected the manganese flow into Gqeberha as train movements are temporarily suspended.  

TFR said it was exploring other contingencies, including using the Port Elizabeth station as a bypass into and out of the port, though this will result in a reduced operation.  

Adverse sea conditions had not yet fully subsided on Monday.  

TFR said a recovery team has been dispatched to begin repairs and clear debris in inaccessible areas. 

“The major repairs will be conducted during the coming week which is dependent on favourable weather conditions.” 

TFR said normal operations will resume after the line has been repaired and declared safe for train movement. 

