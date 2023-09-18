South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Home affairs in court applying for leave to appeal ZEP ruling

18 September 2023 - 10:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The department of home affairs is on Monday seeking to challenge a court finding that the termination of government’s Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) regime is unlawful.

A full bench of the Pretoria high court in June criticised the department and its minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, for not following proper procedure in terminating the regime, which allows more than 178,000 Zimbabweans to stay and work in South Africa. It extended the regime by 12 months to allow the minister to follow a fair process to end it.

Judges Colleen Collis, Mandlenkosi Motha and Gcina Malindi ruled the minister failed to notify or consult affected people properly, failed to consider children’s rights and did not present facts to back his claims. He was ordered to reconsider the matter  using a fair process. The department was ordered to pay costs.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Home affairs wants to appeal against Zimbabwean permit judgment

The department of home affairs will on Monday seek to challenge a court finding that the termination of government’s Zimbabwean exemption permit ...
News
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa's endorsement of 'rigged' election will bring more foreigners to SA, say Zimbabweans

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public support of Zimbabwe’s national election results will lead to more foreign nationals fleeing to South Africa in ...
Politics
1 week ago

Minister to challenge ZEP judgments as ‘they set dangerous precedent’

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has instructed lawyers to apply for leave to appeal judgments and orders on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Prasa on track to provide accommodation to 3,200 NSFAS students in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Gauteng police deploy anti-gang unit after spate of shootings South Africa
  3. Off-duty police sergeant dies in hail of bullets in Khayelitsha South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Home affairs in court applying for leave to appeal ZEP ruling South Africa
  5. Chance encounter transforms girl from Mumbai slum resident into teenage model, ... World

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial