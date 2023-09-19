A new documentary following Operation Dudula by BBC Africa Eye called Fear and Loathing in South Africa has seen mixed reactions on social media.
The 51-minute production follows Operation Dudula leaders and claims there is a rise in xenophobia in South Africa and violence targeting migrants.
Social media has been buzzing since the release, with some calling for the disbandment of Operation Dudula and for the government to step in, while others believe the documentary is biased and does not take into account the state of affairs on the ground.
BBC documentary on Operation Dudula draws mixed reactions online
A new documentary following Operation Dudula by BBC Africa Eye called Fear and Loathing in South Africa has seen mixed reactions on social media.
The 51-minute production follows Operation Dudula leaders and claims there is a rise in xenophobia in South Africa and violence targeting migrants.
Social media has been buzzing since the release, with some calling for the disbandment of Operation Dudula and for the government to step in, while others believe the documentary is biased and does not take into account the state of affairs on the ground.
TimesLIVE video has produced explainers on Dudula in the past and one of these can be found below:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Durban man sentenced for inciting 'fire and thunder' against foreigners in voice note
Men charged with murder of Operation Dudula member in Limpopo bus attack to apply for bail
Suspended sentence and fine for Dudula’s Nhlanhla ‘Lux’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos