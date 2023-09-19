Mntambo was the Gauteng provincial government's first director-general, before which he led the Independent Mediation Service of South African, which specialises in industrial conflict resolution.
In that role, he led the development of a division that helped resolve community and political conflicts in the period leading up to democracy.
He also chaired the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, Eyesizwe Mining, Metro Bus, South African Tourism and the Paleontological Scientific Trust.
VUT acting vice-chancellor Dr Dan Mokoena described Mntambo as someone who exuded confidence and trust, qualities which would contribute positively to advancing the university.
Chairperson of the VUT council Prof Mandlakhe Radebe remarked on his “outstanding” qualifications, which made Mntambo the ideal fit to head the university.
“His distinguished background positions him to serve as a dedicated ambassador for the university, advocating for VUT’s interests and enhancing its visibility on both national and international fronts. Leveraging his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, Mntambo brings a wealth of valuable networks to support his responsibility in this capacity,” Radebe said.
TimesLIVE
'Distinguished' Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo appointed VUT chancellor
Image: Vaal University of Technology
Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo has been appointed chancellor of Vaal University of Technology (VUT), a position he will hold for five years.
Mntambo, who has legal qualifications from the University of North West and Yale University in the US, took up the position last week.
He said he felt honoured and privileged to head the university as it was testament to his civic duty, years of service in academia and leadership roles in the public and business sectors.
“I trust that I bring to this institution the right mix of skills and experiences that will markedly advance the vision of this esteemed institution. VUT carries the hopes and aspirations of many in society.
“It carries the duty to empower the next generation of young leaders who must advance the interests of society through technological innovation, excellence and inclusive growth,” he said.
MUT to consider suspension of academic programme after Buthelezi’s death
Mntambo was the Gauteng provincial government's first director-general, before which he led the Independent Mediation Service of South African, which specialises in industrial conflict resolution.
In that role, he led the development of a division that helped resolve community and political conflicts in the period leading up to democracy.
He also chaired the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, Eyesizwe Mining, Metro Bus, South African Tourism and the Paleontological Scientific Trust.
VUT acting vice-chancellor Dr Dan Mokoena described Mntambo as someone who exuded confidence and trust, qualities which would contribute positively to advancing the university.
Chairperson of the VUT council Prof Mandlakhe Radebe remarked on his “outstanding” qualifications, which made Mntambo the ideal fit to head the university.
“His distinguished background positions him to serve as a dedicated ambassador for the university, advocating for VUT’s interests and enhancing its visibility on both national and international fronts. Leveraging his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, Mntambo brings a wealth of valuable networks to support his responsibility in this capacity,” Radebe said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Appeal court orders Fort Hare to allow student to graduate
Unisa challenge to appointment of administrator is premature: Nzimande
Danger zone: 18 Fort Hare employees on special protection programme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos