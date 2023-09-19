Mamelodi school bus conductor killed 'ahead of plans to expose corruption'

A 25-year-old bus conductor of Refentse Primary School was killed on Monday morning while on his way to fetch a bus to collect pupils from the far east of Mamelodi, near Pretoria.
The man has been named as Itumeleng Mathibe.
The family claimed to have been informed by eyewitnesses that they saw a person who alighted from a white double cab van shoot him, take pictures and leave.
The van did not have number plates.
Mathibe's cousin, who did not want to be named as she feared for her life, said the family is clueless about who would have wanted him dead.
“We do not know who could have done this. What we know is that he was going to school and on his way people said there was a white van and that it had been there for the whole week, ” she said.
It is believed that Mathibe was about to blow the whistle on the corruption at the school.
His family, however, said he didn't share anything with them.
“I just heard that he was supposed to go to school for something but I don't know what it was. He never told us anything about school. He was a very quiet person so we wouldn't know,” said the cousin.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that police were called to a shooting incident on Monday morning in Mamelodi west.
“Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. It is alleged that the victim was on his way to work when he got shot by the unknown suspect(s). No-one is arrested as yet,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Sanco Mamelodi spokesperson Kosabo Dube said the motive of the killing is not known, and the police are investigating.
He said the murder came at a time when the school was going through some difficulties after the community expelled the principal.
Dube said due to Mathibe's death, the intended meeting of the school governing body and the principal of Mamelodi schools which was supposed to take place this Thursday will be put on hold until further notice.
The Gauteng department of education (GDE) confirmed that it was aware of the incident.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said it must be noted that Mathibe was appointed on a fixed-term contract as a bus conductor only from October 11 2022 to September 30 2023, and not as an admin clerk as purported.
Mabona said they were respecting the police investigations.
“We will allow them the necessary space to do their work. We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and the school community at large. Our psychosocial support team was dispatched to the school to provide the necessary support,” he said.
Last month, the principal in the school was chased away following a school nutrition programme scandal.
According to the Pretoria Rekord, it was alleged that the principal was rationing food given to pupils and keeping it in a storeroom with harmful and dangerous chemicals.
Mabona confirmed that investigations into problems at the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) and some governance matters at the school were at an advanced stage.
“As such we will not be in a position to comment further on the investigation. The outcome thereof will be communicated in due course. The principal is now reporting at the district office, pending the finalisation of processes,” he said.
Meanwhile, the cousin said the family was traumatised.
“I am scared to go out of the house alone. You can imagine how traumatic it is for us, she said.
She described Mathibe as a jolly person.
“Everywhere he went, even if people didn't know him he would bring life into the room and he would encourage us at family gatherings. He loved church. I looked up to him and am shocked. I can't believe anyone would want to kill him, I have no idea,” she said.
