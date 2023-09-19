Taxis now park at the temporary rank in Ridge Street. However, they were originally set to be housed underneath the mall.
WATCH | Armed men outside Umhlanga mall as taxis block off posh precinct
Image: Screenshot
About 400 taxis blocked entries and exits to Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, with armed men, believed to be taxi operators' bodyguards, on standby.
Police and security companies arrived on scene where taxis were parked at major intersections while businesses, restaurants and hotels around Oceans Mall came to a standstill.
Dewet Geldenhuys, Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct manager, said the area had come to a standstill as taxi bosses were in a standoff with police and security officers.
“There are about 400 taxis blocking off the roads and negotiations are under way with all parties concerned,” he said.
Sources said taxi bosses blockaded the village because their drivers are being fined and the protest action was a result of reaching breaking point.
Taxis now park at the temporary rank in Ridge Street. However, they were originally set to be housed underneath the mall.
Developers of the R4.3bn development, Vivian Reddy and Rob Alexander, face legal action from Umhlanga businesses. They allege that the development had only been given the go-ahead on condition that it provide an underground bus and taxi rank.
This was because the land on which the development stands was the original bus and taxi rank.
However, the developers went to the city and said they could no longer afford to build it. The city, at one stage, offered to pay R128.5m — 70% of the costs. But it later said it could not afford that.
Since the court action — which is still pending — there have been talks to resolve the issue with businesses in the area. But these have come to nought.
This is a developing story.
