Zuko Madikane, the second of two bogus lawyers who defrauded businessman Kagiso Galesitoe of R88,000 in 2019, was on Wednesday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years.
The Johannesburg magistrate’s court also ordered Madikane to deposit R44,000 with the clerk of the court, which must then be paid to Galesitoe.
Madikane’s co-accused, Judge Sibanda, was last week sentenced by the same court to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years. Sibanda was also ordered to pay R10,000 to the clerk of the court in three instalments between September and November. The money will be paid to Galesitoe.
The sentencing follows their conviction in January this year for fraud.
Galesitoe was the owner of News Cafe Newtown, a R12m-a-year-turnover business that is no more, allegedly because of Sibanda and Madikane, the court said in convicting the men in January.
Sibanda and Madikane misrepresented themselves to Galesitoe and advocate Diederik Coetzee, posing as “advocate Sibanda” and “attorney Madikane” and their action caused Galesitoe to lose his business, the court said.
Galesitoe paid them R88,000 over a few months in 2019.
The state said the men were not legal practitioners, not authorised to render legal services, not authorised to charge and receive fees for legal services and not entitled to compensation for their services.
In mitigation of sentence on Wednesday, Madikane’s legal representative asked for a non-custodial sentence and offered to pay back what the court found he had stolen from Galesitoe.
Bogus lawyer must pay R44,000 to businessman he defrauded
In another judgment in July, the Johannesburg high court asked the director of public prosecutions to find out if Zuko Madikane had broken the law
The state called for a custodial sentence, stating if Madikane does not go to prison and feel the effects of what he did, he could commit another crime.
The court was alerted to a judgment in the Johannesburg high court in July, which referred the judgment to the director of public prosecutions for investigation of Madikane and the African Black Lawyers' Foundation NPC for the possible contravention of the law.
In that judgment, judge Marcus Senyatsi said when the matter of contempt of court before him was called on June 20 this year, it could not proceed due to the unavailability of one of the respondents.
“A certain Mr Zuko Madikane appeared before court and claimed that he represented the respondents. He was not dressed appropriately and when asked why he was not robed, he claimed that he was not an admitted attorney in terms of the law,” Senyatsi said.
Senyatsi then asked Madikane on what basis he could say to be representing the respondents when he was not an admitted legal practitioner. Madikane said his nonprofit company used attorneys who appeared for his clients.
Madikane told the court he had been involved in various matters concerning the evictions and did not see anything untoward in addressing the court as he did.
When the matter returned to court the next day, one of the respondents, Bongumusa Mbatha, told the court it came as a shock to him that Madikane was not a legal practitioner because he had claimed to be one to him.
Mbatha claimed Madikane never told him that he was not an admitted attorney and in fact he knew that he had represented several communities involved in evictions.
Commenting after the judgment, Galesitoe said both Madikane and Sibanda were not remorseful.
“I just hope that the judgment by magistrate [Pieter] du Plessis and the subsequent sentencing will send a clear message to other wannabe bogus lawyers. I’m of the view that all South Africans should respect the rule of law and strive to earn an honest income,” Galesitoe said.
TimesLIVE
