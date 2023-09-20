“A fire truck deployed to douse the fire engulfing the Thusong centre has also been set alight,” he added.
Community centre torched as violence flares again in Swellendam
Image: Swellendam municipality/Facebook
Violent community protests rocked Swellendam on Wednesday with a highway blockade and the torching of a firefighting vehicle and multimillion-rand community centre — weeks after the municipal offices were reduced to ashes and shops looted over the same grievances.
Rocks and burning debris were strewn across the N2, forcing Western Cape law enforcement authorities to temporarily close the highway.
“I condemn these actions which have endangered lives, caused extensive property damage and disrupted essential public services,” said mayor Francois du Rand.
“We regret to report that the Thusong centre, a vital municipal building in Railton, has also fallen victim to arson. This facility plays a crucial role in providing essential services and support to residents and its destruction is a significant setback for the entire community, especially residents of Railton.
“Protesters are blocking roads and preventing police from accessing affected areas. This is an unacceptable hindrance to law enforcement efforts to restore order and ensure the safety of our community and a violation of people’s right to safety.
Swellendam braced for 24-hour shutdown protest
“A fire truck deployed to douse the fire engulfing the Thusong centre has also been set alight,” he added.
Residents have raised grievances against the indigent policy, having to pay an infrastructure levy to receive services and there are issues regarding rebates for pensioners.
“It is our understanding that residents of Swellendam are being intimidated not to register on the indigent register that will allow them to access subsidised basic services from the municipality, such as an allocation of free water and electricity,” said local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.
Services offered at the Thusong centre included those by the Electoral Commission, the department of home affairs, Cape Access, the South African Social Security Agency and the Community Development Worker Programme.
The centre was opened in 2008 and cost about R5.1m to build.
