South Africa

Cops accused of stealing cash from motorist on N12

20 September 2023 - 08:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The motorist said he had saved R40,000 to buy a car engine. File photo.
The motorist said he had saved R40,000 to buy a car engine. File photo.
Image: everyonensk / 123rf

A motorist who saved cash for a big purchase was not going to take it lying down when his money was “confiscated” by police officers.

Two constables are under arrest for alleged theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the motorist was travelling with a friend on the N12 highway in Johannesburg when he was stopped by two officers in full uniform driving a marked police van.

The officers searched the vehicle and found R40,000 cash under a seat.

“The officers questioned the complainant about where he got the money and requested he produce a bank slip as proof of withdrawal. The complainant told the officers that he had saved the money over time to purchase a new engine for one of his vehicles.

“The officers are alleged to have confiscated the money and drove away with it.”

The motorist went to the Westonaria police station to open a case.

The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team made the arrests. The two officers are due in court on October 6.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH: West Rand top cop caught on video in tussle with security guard

Two suspects, one of whom is seen on a video trending on social media platforms  in an altercation with two policemen, have been charged with ...
News
1 week ago

Polokwane traffic cop arrested in connection with girlfriend’s murder faces disciplinary hearing

A Limpopo traffic officer arrested in connection with his girlfriend's murder faces an internal disciplinary hearing and possible suspension from ...
News
2 weeks ago

Limpopo traffic cop nabbed over TUT student’s murder denied bail

A Limpopo traffic officer accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body under a bridge will remain behind bars after being denied bail.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Shacks, substation and restaurant burn during Gauteng wind storm South Africa
  2. Child kidnap suspect seen with missing girl is saved from mob South Africa
  3. Cops accused of stealing cash from motorist on N12 South Africa
  4. Storm hits parts of Gauteng, homes blown away in high winds South Africa
  5. Three high school pupils arrested in connection with spate of robberies South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant