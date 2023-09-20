Death toll rises to three in navy vessel incident off Kommetjie

An adult female was extricated from a vessel off Hout Bay on Wednesday afternoon, bringing to three the number of people who were killed in an incident involving a South African Navy vessel.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said seven people were brought to shore at Slangkop Lighthouse off Kommetjie near Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Lambinon said CPR was conducted on two adult males who were declared dead on the scene, one male was airlifted to hospital and four were in a satisfactory condition and not required to go to hospital.

“During the later afternoon one person was extricated from a naval vessel in the vicinity of Hout Bay. Sadly that patient, an adult female, was declared dead,” Lambinon said.

He said the incident will be investigated by the navy.

