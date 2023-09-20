South Africa

Death toll rises to three in navy vessel incident off Kommetjie

20 September 2023 - 22:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above a submarine off Kommetjie on Wednesday.
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above a submarine off Kommetjie on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

An adult female was extricated from a vessel off Hout Bay on Wednesday afternoon, bringing to three the number of people who were killed in an incident involving a South African Navy vessel. 

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said seven people were brought to shore at Slangkop Lighthouse off Kommetjie near Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon. 

Lambinon said CPR was conducted on two adult males who were declared dead on the scene, one male was airlifted to hospital and four were in a satisfactory condition and not required to go to hospital. 

“During the later afternoon one person was extricated from a naval vessel in the vicinity of Hout Bay. Sadly that patient, an adult female, was declared dead,” Lambinon said. 

 He said the incident will be investigated by the navy. 

TimesLIVE 

Two sailors drown, more saved in dramatic rescue off Kommetjie

A massive rescue operation is under way off the coast of Kommetjie, near Cape Town, to rescue SA Navy mariners at Slangkop Lighthouse.
News
6 hours ago

Storm surge wreaked havoc in coastal areas, expected to subside on Monday

It was reported that a 93-year-old woman died after a freak wave hit a parking area in Leentjiesklip in George. Moreover, seven people were injured ...
News
3 days ago

STORM SURGE | Freak wave kills 93-year-old woman as it hits car park in Leentjiesklip in southern Cape

'Stay away from danger,' says NRSI as it warns weather won't subside on Sunday.
News
3 days ago
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above a submarine off Kommetjie on Wednesday.
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above a submarine off Kommetjie on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Death toll rises to three in navy vessel incident off Kommetjie South Africa
  2. Murdered ANC councillor had survived two previous assassination attempts South Africa
  3. 13-year-old 'schoolboy mistake' comes back to haunt minerals department News
  4. Stage 6 triggered by diesel supply challenges but power is coming on-stream: ... South Africa
  5. Kameeldrift shack dwellers watched helplessly as fire and storm wreaked havoc News

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng