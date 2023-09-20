South Africa

Fire at Sars building in Joburg CBD contained with no injuries reported

20 September 2023 - 16:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Firefighters contained a fire at a building on the corner of Frederick and Rissik streets in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon. Stock photo.
Firefighters contained a fire at a building on the corner of Frederick and Rissik streets in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The fire at a building housing Sars officials in the Johannesburg CBD was contained on Wednesday afternoon. 

The city's emergency management services said two fire engines were at the building on the corner of Frederick and Rissik streets.

“The fire has been contained to the basement level, which is used for storage. The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported at this time,” it said.

The latest fire in the central business district comes after city administration workers had to move out of their offices in Braamfontein because of faulty transformers and a fire at the weekend.

There was another fire at an evidently hijacked building known as Delvers Close in the CBD last week. There were no fatalities. 

On August 31, at least 73 people were killed when flames engulfed a building on the corner of Delvers and Albert streets, also in Marshalltown.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Another building on fire in Johannesburg CBD

A South African Revenue Service building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Fire at another ‘hijacked’ building in Marshalltown

Joburg emergency management services have confirmed another fire at a "hijacked" building in Marshalltown weeks after a deadly blaze ravaged a ...
News
5 days ago

Multiple shacks on fire in KZN Midlands

Dozens of shacks have been engulfed by fire at an informal settlement in Howick West in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Shacks, substation and restaurant burn during Gauteng wind storm

Fires were reported in several parts of Gauteng during a wind storm that wreaked havoc on Tuesday evening.
News
9 hours ago

Blaming civil society for misgovernance is a cop-out

Politicians who make inflammatory, blame-driven remarks do so to divert attention from their failings, writes Lorato Tshenkeng
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two naval mariners drown, more saved in rescue off coast of Kommetjie South Africa
  2. Fire at Sars building in Joburg CBD contained with no injuries reported South Africa
  3. Community centre torched as violence flares again in Swellendam South Africa
  4. Another building on fire in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  5. US government shutdown could slow weapons to Ukraine, Taiwan: officials World

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng