Heartbroken mother's thesis 'a significant contribution to grief research'

Dr Adri Sutherland would be fine during postgraduate seminar presentations, but the emotional strain of trying to keep a professional demeanour would take its toll.
She would go home and virtually cover herself with blankets. Afterwards, it would take up to a month before she could start working on her thesis again.
Sutherland eventually [in five years] completed her thesis, which explores the grief experiences of parents who have lost their children. On Wednesday, she graduated with a PhD in ministerial studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Her thesis titled Intertwined Lives Reconstructing Life after the Death of my Son: An Autoethnography of a Pastoral Counsellor and Mother describes her own grief experience in losing her son, Aidan, and that of eight parents whose children died before the age of 30, including two miscarriages.
The thesis was described as “a significant contribution to grief research”.
Sutherland used an autoethnographic methodology to make sense of her trauma and find out whether other bereaved pastoral counsellors or ministers had the same experience when they suffered the loss of their children.
She based her 2003 master’s thesis, Pastoral Care and Counselling for Mothers Whose Children Developed Epilepsy and Cognitive Impairment: A Challenge to the Church, on Aidan’s traumatic experience of contracting inflammation of the brain and uncontrollable epileptic seizures at the age of four.
Aidan died unexpectedly at 18.
“Losing a child is one of the most traumatic experiences anyone can have. It disturbs the natural order of what we perceive life to be — parents should die before their children, they should not bury their children. So when a child dies, a parent’s life is affected on various levels: emotionally, spiritually and physically.
“In turn, these areas permeate one’s family and professional lives. It takes conscious effort to deal with how grief affects all these areas in one’s life to reconstruct life after the death of our children. As a parent, there is a 'before I lost my child' and an 'after', hence the 'reconstructing of life' because life is not the same afterwards as one has to learn to live without your child,” said Sutherland.
She was devastated when Aidan died.
“Ironically, I found myself observing the stages of grief as I was going through them, though I would rather call it the turmoil of grief, because that is what my experience was. Grief is not a neat and tidy step-by-step experience. It is a mess of emotions, where you can experience all the different emotions — shock and disbelief, blame, anger, depression, acceptance — in one hour, or in one day. Or sometimes, one emotion for a long time. And just when I thought that I was fine, a memory or trigger will surface, placing me right back in turmoil,” Sutherland said.
Heartbroken mother's thesis 'a significant contribution to grief research'
Image: 123RF
Dr Adri Sutherland would be fine during postgraduate seminar presentations, but the emotional strain of trying to keep a professional demeanour would take its toll.
She would go home and virtually cover herself with blankets. Afterwards, it would take up to a month before she could start working on her thesis again.
Sutherland eventually [in five years] completed her thesis, which explores the grief experiences of parents who have lost their children. On Wednesday, she graduated with a PhD in ministerial studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Her thesis titled Intertwined Lives Reconstructing Life after the Death of my Son: An Autoethnography of a Pastoral Counsellor and Mother describes her own grief experience in losing her son, Aidan, and that of eight parents whose children died before the age of 30, including two miscarriages.
The thesis was described as “a significant contribution to grief research”.
Sutherland used an autoethnographic methodology to make sense of her trauma and find out whether other bereaved pastoral counsellors or ministers had the same experience when they suffered the loss of their children.
She based her 2003 master’s thesis, Pastoral Care and Counselling for Mothers Whose Children Developed Epilepsy and Cognitive Impairment: A Challenge to the Church, on Aidan’s traumatic experience of contracting inflammation of the brain and uncontrollable epileptic seizures at the age of four.
Aidan died unexpectedly at 18.
“Losing a child is one of the most traumatic experiences anyone can have. It disturbs the natural order of what we perceive life to be — parents should die before their children, they should not bury their children. So when a child dies, a parent’s life is affected on various levels: emotionally, spiritually and physically.
“In turn, these areas permeate one’s family and professional lives. It takes conscious effort to deal with how grief affects all these areas in one’s life to reconstruct life after the death of our children. As a parent, there is a 'before I lost my child' and an 'after', hence the 'reconstructing of life' because life is not the same afterwards as one has to learn to live without your child,” said Sutherland.
She was devastated when Aidan died.
“Ironically, I found myself observing the stages of grief as I was going through them, though I would rather call it the turmoil of grief, because that is what my experience was. Grief is not a neat and tidy step-by-step experience. It is a mess of emotions, where you can experience all the different emotions — shock and disbelief, blame, anger, depression, acceptance — in one hour, or in one day. Or sometimes, one emotion for a long time. And just when I thought that I was fine, a memory or trigger will surface, placing me right back in turmoil,” Sutherland said.
Her autoethnography, which is a narrative approach focusing on the personal experience of the author, allows readers to witness her personal experience and apply it to their own losses, healing wounds, creating meaning and finding coping mechanisms.
‘In autoethnography one can make use of journal entries, poems, scripture, photographs and pictures, using them both as data and for reflection. I chose the personal narrative form of autoethnography to explore and make sense and find meaning in my own experience as a pastoral counsellor and a mother who has lost her son. Most importantly, my story is also his story and I wanted to commit Aidan’s life, his very existence, to history so that what he meant to me and our family is always remembered,” she said.
Focusing on the grief experiences of pastoral counsellors and ministers, Sutherland continued to adjust the criteria to include grieving parents of children who have died at different ages, including miscarriage and stillbirth.
Sutherland’s study revealed that whether one is emotionally expressive or not, men and women grieve equally deeply.
“Further, disenfranchisement is prevalent among the grief experiences of all the pastoral counsellors and ministers. Pastoral counsellors and ministers’ struggles with loss or other life crises may often be downplayed, while they are encouraged to be self-sacrificial, making it difficult for them to cope.
“Because of the nature of our profession, we are expected to know how to cope with the grief of the loss of our children. People forget that we are not grieving our children as pastoral counsellors and ministers, we are grieving as parents. And as a parent, at that traumatic time, you do not focus at all on the years of training and experience of working with the bereaved,’ she said.
TimesLIVE
'I have not recovered': Joburg CBD fire survivor lost daughter to blaze in 2020
Gospel star Sechaba Pali left distraught after wife dies in car accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos