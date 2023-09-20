“The community cornered them and started beating them up. One got away but the other was not so lucky and he died at the scene,” said Toyiya.
A resident who did not want to be named said the community was tired of crime.
On Friday residents marched against high levels of crime in the area. They have given police until Friday to respond to their demands.
Increasing crime levels have also impacted businesses, forcing some to shut down or close early due to fears of being attacked.
According to police crime statistics, 39 people have been killed in the area between January and June. That is an average of one person a week.
There have been 66 cases of rape over the period under review, with 29 of the cases recorded between April and June. This puts Diepsloot in the 13th spot for this crime in Gauteng and 47th in South Africa.
Diepsloot ranks number one in Gauteng and South Africa for incidents of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, with 208 cases recorded in the first six months of the year.
SowetanLIVE
Mob beats man to death in Diepsloot
Deceased accused of shooting randomly in the air
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A man has been killed by a mob in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, after he was accused of shooting randomly in the air.
The incident comes a day after Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda met with the community to discuss their problems, including crime and development in the area.
Police station commander Brig Koena Moichela confirmed the incident to Sowetan.
“There has been a killing by a mob. There is an investigation into the matter. We don't know why the community killed him,” Moichela said.
Community leader Loyiso Toyiya said he received a call from a resident informing him about the killing.
“When I got to the scene I was told the man was one of two who were firing shots in the air. I was told they had been warned but continued shooting.
‘Fed-up’ Diepsloot residents march to police station as crime flares up again
“The community cornered them and started beating them up. One got away but the other was not so lucky and he died at the scene,” said Toyiya.
A resident who did not want to be named said the community was tired of crime.
On Friday residents marched against high levels of crime in the area. They have given police until Friday to respond to their demands.
Increasing crime levels have also impacted businesses, forcing some to shut down or close early due to fears of being attacked.
According to police crime statistics, 39 people have been killed in the area between January and June. That is an average of one person a week.
There have been 66 cases of rape over the period under review, with 29 of the cases recorded between April and June. This puts Diepsloot in the 13th spot for this crime in Gauteng and 47th in South Africa.
Diepsloot ranks number one in Gauteng and South Africa for incidents of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, with 208 cases recorded in the first six months of the year.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Freshly bailed Diepsloot community leader says no-one can stop them protesting
IN PICS | Diepsloot residents continue with protests
Crime hotspot Diepsloot flares up again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos