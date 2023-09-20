South Africa

POLL | Kumalos vs Jackie Phamotse: should we think twice before posting on social media?

20 September 2023 - 13:26 By TshisaLIVE
Jackie Phamotse had a legal battle against Basetsana Kumalo.
Jackie Phamotse had a legal battle against Basetsana Kumalo.
Author Jacqueline “Jackie” Phamotse suffering a blow in her five-year defamation case against businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo over a social media post has put a spotlight on whether people should think twice before sharing information on social media platforms.

Phamotse was found guilty in the Randburg magistrate's court of defamation, crimen injuria and violating a protection order in the legal battle with Kumalo and her husband Romeo.

Though Phamotse did not name the couple in her post which went viral, Kumalo's lawyers argued when other social media users linked the Kumalos to her post and asked her about it, she did not “put out the fire”, leaving the couple open to public scrutiny.

Five years later! Basetsana Kumalo elated over victory in her defamation case against Jackie Phamotse

"Today this unprecedented judgment is for all of us, for my children who had to live in shame over the last five years, for my parents' legacy who ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Speaking to TshisaLIVE outside court, Kumalo said her victory was for all people who endured cyberbullying. 

“The verdict is not only for the Kumalos, but for every person who works hard, earns a living on their good name and then wakes up and is shamed. 

“This is a victory for every person, the many people who have taken their lives from being cyberbullied,” she said.

The case was postponed to October 24 for a pre-sentence and correctional service report. 

The case has left many people on social media commenting on the implications of sharing gossip. Here are some reactions to the judgment:

