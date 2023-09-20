Stolen railway track recovered, 3 arrested in Mpumalanga

Railway track stolen in Barberton in Mpumalanga last month has been recovered while being transported on a truck on the N4.
Three suspects aged between 41 and 51 were arrested on Tuesday afternoon in the Middelburg policing precinct after being cornered with the R3m haul, said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
The truck with its consignment was confiscated for investigation.
Image: SAPS
