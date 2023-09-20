South Africa

Suspect arrested at hideout after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

20 September 2023 - 11:10
A suspect who went into hiding after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death was arrested weeks after the incident. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A man has been arrested at his hideout in the Waterberg district after the fatal stabbing of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.  

His arrest comes a day after a 32-year-old man was arrested in the same province for allegedly stabbing his 27-year-old girlfriend to death in Millennium Park, Mahwelereng.  

The suspect, 27, was arrested at Mokopane, Mahwelereng Zone 17, by members of the Thohoyandou police task team after receiving information about his hideout in the area. 

The murder occurred on September 3 at Ha-Magidi village in Thohoyandou.  

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police received a complaint about a woman who was fatally stabbed.  

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found members of the emergency medical services attending to a 19-year-old victim who later succumbed to her wounds at the scene.”

The woman was identified by her next-of-kin.  

“Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased was walking when she met her boyfriend. After a few minutes a community member heard the girlfriend screaming for help after being stabbed with a sharp object, allegedly by the suspect, who fled the scene on foot,” he said.  

The couple had two children and the motive for the murder is unknown, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.  

“A week after the incident, a man was found dead and the identity document of the 27-year-old wanted suspect was found next to the deceased, giving the impression that he was dead. As the investigation continued, it transpired the deceased man had his own ID in his pocket,” said Ledwaba.  

Police found the dead man was not the suspect and continued to track the suspect until his arrest in Mahwelereng.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon on a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE

