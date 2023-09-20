South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: How anti-cervical cancer jabs work

20 September 2023 - 10:16 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Most cervical cancer cases are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which spreads through sex.

Anti-HPV injections have been around since 2006 and getting the jab as a teenager can stop cervical cancer in about nine out of 10 women later in life.

We break down how the injections work, what they cost and why they save lives.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

