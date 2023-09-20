South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town petrol station shut down for 'not hiring coloureds'

20 September 2023 - 12:27 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

A protest to shut down a petrol station in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Wednesday morning was led by Fadiel Adams, president of the National Coloured Congress.

“We've decided we will make businesses coloured compliant going forward. If coloureds don't work, you don't trade,” Adams said outside the petrol station on Eisleben Street in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

“It's cold. We really don't want to be here,” Adams said during a live stream on his Facebook page. “But they've declared war on our people. We want the opportunity for our kids not to become criminals.

“They must hire coloureds from the area if they want to operate here.”

A group of about 50 residents blocked entrances to the petrol station in an attempt to stop business at the site. Police arrived to monitor the protest.

A protester said: “Our people are the customers but we don't get employed here. If you don't support us, we won't support you.”

Attempts to contact the petrol station were unsuccessful.

South Africa's unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2023 was recorded at 32.9% and is among the highest in the world. It dropped slightly to 32.6% in the second quarter.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Swellendam braced for 24-hour shutdown protest

Disgruntled Swellendam residents on Wednesday embarked on a 24-hour “shutdown” in protest over indigent benefits and other grievances.
News
2 hours ago

Mob beats man to death in Diepsloot

A man has been killed by a mob in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, after he was accused of shooting randomly in the air.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Armed men outside Umhlanga mall as taxis block off posh precinct

About 400 taxis blocked entries and exits to Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, with armed men, believed to be taxi operators' bodyguards, on ...
News
22 hours ago

Price of fuel set to rocket in October, AA warns

South Africans should brace for more fuel price pain in October based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), says the Automobile ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Stolen railway track recovered, 3 arrested in Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to gun charges World
  3. POLL | Kumalos vs Jackie Phamotse: should we think twice before posting on ... South Africa
  4. Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies Africa
  5. Soshanguve primary school pupils fall ill after eating 'space cookies' South Africa

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng