South Africa

WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema back in court

20 September 2023 - 09:04 By TIMESLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The case was postponed on Thursday last week.

He is facing a charge of discharging a firearm in public.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

POLL | Was Julius Malema within his rights to lambaste magistrate for delays?

EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked a debate over his outburst in court lambasting a magistrate for ‘lateness’ when he appeared in the East London ...
News
5 days ago

State to finish leading witnesses in Malema, Snyman gun discharge case

The state has indicated it will soon close its case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman.
News
1 week ago

Criminal charge laid against Julius Malema for botched cow slaughter

The NSPCA has decided to lay criminal charges against the EFF leader for repeatedly stabbing a cow in a botched attempt at slaughtering the animal.
News
1 week ago
