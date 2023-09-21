South Africa

Anti-impotence pills, sanitary pads among counterfeit goods worth R2.3m confiscated in Joburg CBD

21 September 2023 - 12:23
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A joint team comprising police, traffic officers, crime prevention wardens, brand protectors and the Sars customs unit seized counterfeit goods worth millions of rand in the Joburg CBD.
A joint team comprising police, traffic officers, crime prevention wardens, brand protectors and the Sars customs unit seized counterfeit goods worth millions of rand in the Joburg CBD.
Image: SAPS

Anti-impotence pills top the list of counterfeit goods seized in Johannesburg this week.

A joint team comprising police and other law enforcement agencies carried out operations in the Johannesburg city centre.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the confiscations brought the value of goods seized in less than five days to more than R5m.

“The team recovered and confiscated items valued at R2.3m,” she said.

“The items are consumables such as sanitary pads, counterfeit shaving blades, anti-impotence pills, counterfeit shoe polish, hair extensions, knives, toothbrushes, jewellery, leather belts and caps. These were found in large quantities at two malls in the CBD.

“The team, which comprised members from visible policing, the traffic saturation team, crime prevention wardens, brand protectors and the South African Revenue Service's customs unit will continue to apply and execute search warrants to raid counterfeit goods dealers to combat illicit trade.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Fire at Sars building in Joburg CBD contained with no injuries reported

The fire at a building housing Sars officials in the Johannesburg CBD was contained on Wednesday afternoon.
News
20 hours ago

Three arrested for manufacturing fake branded vodka in Durban

Pinetown police swooped on an illegal distillery where three people were allegedly caught manufacturing illegal vodka under the name of a well-known ...
News
1 week ago

Court steps in on style shoe fakes

For years, Carvela shoes have been seen as symbol of style, affluence and street-cred among a fashion conscious sector of South African society.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

IN PICS | R400m worth of fake Versace, Gucci and Louis Vuitton goods seized

Vigilant police identified a vessel and intercepted a container carrying R400m worth of high-end luxury clothes and accessories at the Durban harbour ...
News
4 months ago

Arrests for possession of protected plants, endangered reptiles as police clamp down on festive season crime

Diamond-bearing gravel, protected plants and endangered reptiles were among the items seized from motorists during a joint operation on Friday by ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Musk's Neuralink to start human trial for brain implant chip Sci-Tech
  2. Anti-impotence pills, sanitary pads among counterfeit goods worth R2.3m ... South Africa
  3. Australian lawmakers call for release of Julian Assange during talks in ... World
  4. EXPLAINER | What caused Tuesday's windstorm? South Africa
  5. Condom-shy India arouses interest of global contraceptive makers World

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...