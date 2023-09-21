EFF boasts after Student Command wins at Wits: ‘warning shot’ for 2024

As the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) won the majority of seats on the Wits University students' representative council (SRC) on Wednesday, its national leaders were confident this was a “warning shot” ahead of next year's national elections.

The EFF has over the years been making inroads and dominating at several universities and Tvet colleges across the country. This dominance, however, has not been replicated in national or local government elections. In the 2021 local government elections, the party received 10.31% of the votes while it continues to grow in institutions of higher learning.

But the EFF says winning at universities was a step towards future domination.

“The insurmountable victory of the EFFSC in universities is a warning shot towards total victory in 2024,” the party said on social media.