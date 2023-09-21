More benefits, lower co-payments for Medshield members
Changes to the medical scheme's 2024 product offering will ensure affordability, without compromising on quality healthcare
Starting the year with the economy under greylisting brought attention to our country's financial challenges and the importance of saving money, especially for basic needs such as quality healthcare.
As such, Medshield Medical Scheme has deliberately provided its members with the best value for money, ensuring affordability without compromising on the quality of care. It is proud to have sustained its stable financial position. Despite a constrained economic environment and its impact on the affordability of medical scheme products, it pursued a strategy focused on growth.
Medshield recently launched its benefit options and contributions for 2024, building on its Partner for Life offering. The aim is ultimately to balance affordability, increase access to and provide the best quality care for members, while still having a viable and sustainable medical scheme.
Unfortunately, the current state of the economy and rising healthcare inflation have led to higher input costs that need to be covered. For 2024, the scheme funded a portion of the increases from the reserves and announced an 8.9% average weighted increase, while allowing a 0% contribution increase on some of its plans.
Salient changes in Medshield's 2024 product offering
Medshield is a self-administered scheme and a not-for-profit organisation. It doesn't have a profit motive and doesn't pay dividends to shareholders. So that means its members benefit from any surplus profit that's generated.
For 2024, Medshield has managed to keep its members' contribution increase reasonably low, while allowing a 0% contribution increase on some of its plans
Medshield has managed to keep its members' contribution increase reasonably low by funding a portion of the required increase from its reserves and, in addition, it provides even more access to care by enhancing specific benefit limits with 5% on all plans.
Sound strategic decisions and financial management allow the scheme to remain financially sound with above-average reserves, which ensure it can pay claims — whether another pandemic hits unexpectedly or not. Being financially sound also affords Medshield the freedom to innovate and provide more benefits and choices to members.
Here are the salient changes that members can look forward to in 2024:
- A refined product offering to address the gaps raised by brokers and members and an enhanced and improved Medshield basket of options, subject to approval from the Council for Medical Schemes.
- An average 5% increase on specified benefits across all options. The scheme has also unlocked additional paediatric consultations to enhance the Medshield Mom maternity programme on relevant options.
- Preventive screening remains a top priority as the scheme continues to enhance the wellness benefits to include additional benefits for screening.
- A reduction in some co-payments to remove the financial burden on members.
Partnering with people using technology
Medshield believes that technology can democratise healthcare to the point where it's more accessible and affordable to the broader South African population. Its evolving SmartCare Digital Healthcare Ecosystem enables quicker access to quality healthcare through telemedicine via Videomed and virtual GP consultations accessible through any computer, smartphone or tablet from the comfort of a member's home or private space.
Medshield puts people first
Medshield is proud to be recognised as a Top Employer in SA by the Top Employers Institute.
This achievement shows that Medshield values the people it partners with, be they staff, scheme members or brokers.
The scheme's benefits also include the option for members to receive hospital-level treatment at home through 24/7 digital monitoring and personal care as stipulated in its Hospital-at-Home benefit.
Medshield's legacy of redefining healthcare in SA spans over 56 proud years. It remains dedicated to ensuring all members and their dependents receive much-needed quality healthcare.
It offers cover and benefit options for every life stage, from childhood to retirement. This includes nine tailored healthcare options, with two efficiency discount options reinforced by comprehensive private hospital cover. Members have access to a network of respected healthcare professionals and resources.
Medshield has many members who have partnered with it for 16 years or more, knowing the scheme has their best interests at heart. It is a stable organisation that will be around in the long term, with a menu of member-centric benefit plans to cover your needs as you navigate through life.
This article was sponsored by Medshield.