More benefits, lower co-payments for Medshield members

Starting the year with the economy under greylisting brought attention to our country's financial challenges and the importance of saving money, especially for basic needs such as quality healthcare.

As such, Medshield Medical Scheme has deliberately provided its members with the best value for money, ensuring affordability without compromising on the quality of care. It is proud to have sustained its stable financial position. Despite a constrained economic environment and its impact on the affordability of medical scheme products, it pursued a strategy focused on growth.

Medshield recently launched its benefit options and contributions for 2024, building on its Partner for Life offering. The aim is ultimately to balance affordability, increase access to and provide the best quality care for members, while still having a viable and sustainable medical scheme.

Unfortunately, the current state of the economy and rising healthcare inflation have led to higher input costs that need to be covered. For 2024, the scheme funded a portion of the increases from the reserves and announced an 8.9% average weighted increase, while allowing a 0% contribution increase on some of its plans.

Salient changes in Medshield's 2024 product offering

Medshield is a self-administered scheme and a not-for-profit organisation. It doesn't have a profit motive and doesn't pay dividends to shareholders. So that means its members benefit from any surplus profit that's generated.