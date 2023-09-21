South Africa

Police hunt for suspect who allegedly shot six family members and escaped while under police guard

21 September 2023 - 07:42
Fugitive Thabo Ali Molobela who allegedly escaped while under police guard is charged with two counts of murder after shooting his six family members.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police on Thursday launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old fugitive, Thabo Ali Molobela, who allegedly escaped while under police guard on Wednesday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect had escaped from Sekororo hospital.

“According to reports the suspect allegedly shot himself while being arrested, over a week ago. Police officers however managed to move swiftly to disarm him and quickly rushed him to hospital for medical treatment. He was under police guard when he escaped,” he said.

Molobela was arrested at Santeng village about a week ago in Hoedspruit outside Ga-Sekororo after allegedly shooting six family members at Makgophong village in Magatle on August 19.

“The circumstances surrounding the escape are currently under investigation,” he said.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned it is a criminal offence to assist fugitives and offenders will face the full might of the law. 

Anyone with information that can assist with the rearrest of Molobela should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola, at 082 749 2233 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively they can report to the nearest police station or contact police on MySAPS App

TimesLIVE

Eswatini fugitive to be deported after appearing in Durban court

An Eswatini national who was arrested in Durban after being wanted by Interpol will be deported to his home country for prosecution.
News
3 weeks ago

Three high school pupils arrested in connection with spate of robberies

Three 17-year-old youths with alleged ties to a criminal syndicate in the Vhembe district have been arrested by Limpopo police.
News
1 day ago

Suspect arrested at hideout after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

A man has been arrested at his hideout in the Waterberg district after the fatal stabbing of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.
News
21 hours ago
