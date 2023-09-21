South Africa

SAHRC to investigate UFS lecturer for 'calling white people land thieves'

21 September 2023 - 15:19
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The SAHRC will investigate a lecturer for alleged racism. File photo.
The SAHRC will investigate a lecturer for alleged racism. File photo.
Image: Facebook/University of Free State

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will investigate a complaint of racism against a University of the Free State (UFS) lecturer.

The grievance was lodged by AfriForum Youth against sociology lecturer Dr Pedro Mzileni after students complained about a “racist” lecture he gave last month.

“His divisive rhetoric appeared to be aimed at stoking the fires of racial division and hostility. Meanwhile, a student studying in Mzileni’s sociology class informed us, and sent evidence, of repeated racist comments by Mzileni,” AfriForum Youth spokesperson René van der Vyver said.

Mzileni apparently referred to coloured and Indian people as “deputy whites” and to white people as “land thieves”, she added. 

“Initially we found the statement about deputy whites shocking, but we then received recordings and could hear him referring to white people as land thieves and demons, and saying the only poor people in the country are black people,” said Van der Vyver.

UFS investigating alleged racial slur incident at Bloemfontein campus

The University of the Free State (UFS) has launched a formal investigation into an alleged racial incident at its Bloemfontein campus last week.
News
21 hours ago

This “evidence” was sent to the SAHRC on Thursday to support the complaint.

An independent law firm is also probing the matter.

“It is a step in the right direction that the SAHRC will investigate AfriForum Youth’s complaint against a racist lecturer. Ideologically distorted and racist content that is shoved down students’ throats on our campuses must never be allowed,” said Van der Vyver.

Meanwhile, UFS is investigating another incident that took place last week.

During a practical session for first-year students at the Bloemfontein campus on September 14, a student allegedly hurled a racial slur at another, the university said.

“The university views the matter in a very serious light and has launched an urgent and formal investigation into the alleged incident. The UFS condemns any form of racial actions from its students and staff, and will act decisively if any of these actions speak against the values of the university,” the institution added.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Cape Town petrol station shut down for 'not hiring coloureds'

A protest to shut down a petrol station in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Wednesday morning was led by Fadiel Adams, president of the National ...
News
1 day ago

How Chioma Umeala navigates racism, xenophobia and anime fans who love her spit

As more black actors get cast in roles in comic and anime adaptations, there is a growing need for diversity in its fandoms
Lifestyle
1 day ago

AfriForum tells SCA Malema violated an agreement on 'Kill the Boer' from 11 years ago

AfriForum has evoked a mediation agreement made between it and Julius Malema 11 years ago in the “Dubul’ Ibhunu” or “Kill the Boer” case in its ...
News
2 weeks ago

Crawford teacher’s racist phrases were 'to teach pupils to not be affected by apartheid'

A Crawford College substitute teacher who went viral for writing racist phrases on a class board was attempting to teach the grade 8 pupils not to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ten arrested in Cradock after Gqeberha jewellery heist South Africa
  2. MPC keeps repo rate at 8.25% but warns of myriad risks to outlook South Africa
  3. BHEKISISA | How SA’s mRNA hub is teaching the world about preparing for the ... South Africa
  4. Four suspected licence fraudsters arrested in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Burna Boy concert cancelled over R10m fraud allegation South Africa

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...