SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy off Cape coast to be investigated
Names of deceased released
Image: Colin Brown
An official inquiry will be held into the tragedy in which seven sailors were washed off the deck of South African Navy submarine SAS Manthatisi off the Cape coast on Wednesday, leaving three dead and a senior officer in critical condition.
The defence department said high waves swept the crew, who were conducting a vertical transfer (VERTREP) exercise with a South African Air Force Lynx helicopter off Kommetjie, off the deck.
“The families of the deceased members have been notified and military chaplains and social workers are offering support,” said the department.
“The names of the submariners who died are: Lt-Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (executive officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (coxswain) and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (coxswain under training).”
The submarine was en route to Cape Town where a “mini” navy festival, open to the public, is scheduled for this weekend.
A huge rescue operation got under way shortly after the incident at 2.30pm near Slangkop Lighthouse.
“The VERTREP evolution was immediately cancelled and efforts were launched to recover the members,” the department said on Thursday.
“A surface swimmer was dispatched from the helicopter to assist with the rescue. The recovery operation was negatively affected by rough sea conditions.
“A distress call was made to Cape Town Radio who then dispatched the NSRI from Kommetjie. All seven members were recovered, but there were three fatalities with one senior officer in critical condition.
“The remaining members, including the surface swimmer, are being treated in hospital.”
An inquiry will be convened in due course, it said.
Condolences were extended to the families of the dead sailors by the minister of defence and military veterans, the deputy defence minister, chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and chief of the navy.
“The SANDF extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the emergency services who assisted in the recovery of the stricken submariners.
“The bereaved families have requested privacy during this difficult time,” the department said.
