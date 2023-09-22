South Africa

13-year-old among suspects arrested for possession of firearms and suspected stolen vehicle

22 September 2023 - 10:48
A 13-year-old boy was arrested for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: Ben Gingell

A 13-year-old is among seven suspects arrested in Limpopo for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.  

The suspects between the ages of 13 and 46 were arrested this week in the Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the operations were held by crime intelligence, detectives, Vispol, tactical response team members, private security and Farm Watch. 

“Two suspects aged 38 and 42 were arrested at Ga-Ranoto in Seshego policing area for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” he said.  

Ledwaba said on Wednesday tactical response team members operating in Capricorn district spotted a suspicious Toyota Corolla and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. A chase ensued, and police cornered the suspects.

Three high school pupils arrested in connection with spate of robberies

Three 17-year-old youths with alleged ties to a criminal syndicate in the Vhembe district have been arrested by Limpopo police.
News
2 days ago

“They were found in possession of a pistol with the serial number filed off, live ammunition, another pistol and ammunition and a magazine. The Toyota Corolla was linked to a Senwabarwana carjacking incident reported in June.”

On the same day, one foreign national suspect was nabbed after being found with two unlicensed firearms in Matlerekeng.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old was found with an unlicensed firearm and illicit cigarettes. 

The 13-year-old boy was arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm with filed off serial number. He was released under the supervision of his mother. A probation officer was engaged for assessment purposes. 

Some of the suspects have appeared before their respective magistrate's courts. 

TimesLIVE

