South Africa

Engineer Tshepo Kgobe to lead Gautrain Management Agency

22 September 2023 - 13:10
Tshepo Kgobe has been announced as the new CEO of the Gautrain Management Agency.
Image: Supplied

Tshepo Kgobe has been appointed CEO of the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) from February 1, Gauteng MEC for transport and logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela announced on Friday. 

Kgobe takes over from William Dachs, who will step down at the end of January. 

“His strong leadership will help steer GMA to greater heights, maintain its standards of excellence, innovation and good governance, and cement its position as a centre of excellence in the rail and public transport sector,” Diale-Tlabela said.

Kgobe is not new at the GMA. He joined in 2014 as the senior executive manager responsible for the technical services unit and in 2020 was appointed COO.

He is an engineer with technical expertise in infrastructure, energy, mining and the railway sector, as well as having extensive experience managing complex projects and operations, said the roads and transport department.

Gautrain wage deal welcomed by union

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says an above inflation wage increase of 8% across the board for all workers at Gautrain has been ...
News
2 months ago

At the start of the Gautrain project, he was responsible for the engineering and project management of the trackwork subsystem.

“He introduced several novel and visionary ideas in the agency and was part of a senior leadership team that ensured the GMA delivered innovative and smart mobility solutions for the province,” the department added.

Diale-Tlabela also welcomed the following new GMA board members, whose appointments are effective from January 1: 

  • Mfanelo Patrick Ntsobi, chairperson;
  • Malebo Matolong, deputy chairperson;
  • Tebogo Nancy Seale;
  • Lungile Mtiya;
  • Mamela Luthuli;
  • Desmond Khalid Golding;
  • Kgotso Maja;
  • Irvin Bafana Sibisi; and
  • Bongisizwe Mpondo.

