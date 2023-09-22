Limpopo police have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing another 17-year-old earlier this week.
In a statement, police said the boy is due to face a murder charge when he appears in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Col Malesela Ledwaba said both the victim and alleged perpetrator were grade 11 pupils. They allegedly had an argument while at a tuck shop in Galakwena village in the Tinmyne Poling area on Wednesday at about 8pm.
“It is alleged that the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim on the upper body and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to injuries on arrival. He was identified as Eliya Phago aged 17, and he was a grade 11 learner at Rakodubana High School in Bokwidi village,” Ledwaba said.
The alleged attacker was handed over to the police on Thursday by his family and a probation officer was called in.
Limpopo's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident saying bullying at school or anywhere is “absolutely unacceptable”.
“Learners should learn to resolve their disagreements amicably without resorting to violence,” Hadebe said.
TIMESLIVE
Limpopo family turns in teenage boy accused of fatally stabbing another
Image: 123rf.com
TIMESLIVE
