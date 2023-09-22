South Africa

Limpopo family turns in teenage boy accused of fatally stabbing another

22 September 2023 - 19:31 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 17-year-old boy is due to appear in court after fatally stabbing another boy following a brawl at a tuckshop in Galakwena village, Limpopo.
STABBING HORROR_ A 17-year-old boy is due to appear in court after fatally stabbing another boy following a brawl at a tuckshop in Galakwena village, Limpopo.
Image: 123rf.com

Limpopo police have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing another 17-year-old earlier this week.

In a statement, police said the boy is due to face a murder charge when he appears in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Col Malesela Ledwaba said both the victim and alleged perpetrator were grade 11 pupils. They allegedly had an argument while at a tuck shop in Galakwena village in the Tinmyne Poling area on Wednesday at about 8pm.

“It is alleged that the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim on the upper body and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to injuries on arrival. He was identified as Eliya Phago aged 17, and he was a grade 11 learner at Rakodubana High School in Bokwidi village,” Ledwaba said.

The alleged attacker was handed over to the police on Thursday by his family and a probation officer was called in. 

Limpopo's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident saying bullying at school or anywhere is “absolutely unacceptable”.

“Learners should learn to resolve their disagreements amicably without resorting to violence,” Hadebe said. 

TIMESLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I lost my son, the only thing I want for him is justice’: Mom of pupil stabbed ‘over a girl’

The mother of 15-year-old KwaZulu-Natal pupil Jayden Glazer this week had the harrowing ordeal of sitting in a courtroom and watching CCTV footage ...
News
2 months ago

Stabbing interrupts school inspection in gang-ridden Eldorado Park

A pupil was stabbed by an intruder at Johannesburg's Eldorado Park Secondary School on Tuesday while members of the provincial legislature were on an ...
News
1 month ago

'I never thought I was going to die'- Hero pupil tells of miracle survival after knife attack

Staff at a small, ill-equipped hospital in Soweto step up to save matric’s life.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. NONKQUBELA MAYATULA | Women’s issues must stay on the agenda beyond August Ideas
  2. Limpopo family turns in teenage boy accused of fatally stabbing another South Africa
  3. No load-shedding over long weekend, says Eskom South Africa
  4. Motseng Holdings celebrates top 100 women in business South Africa
  5. Water testing lab open to working with eThekwini to resolve E coli discrepancies South Africa

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...