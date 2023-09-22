South Africa

No load-shedding over long weekend, says Eskom

22 September 2023 - 19:24 By TimesLIVE
Due to improved performance of generation availability as well as the anticipated lower demand over the long-weekend, load-shedding will be suspended on Saturday morning until Tuesday morning. File photo.
Due to improved performance of generation availability as well as the anticipated lower demand over the long-weekend, load-shedding will be suspended on Saturday morning until Tuesday morning. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Load-shedding will be suspended over the long weekend, starting on Saturday morning.

“Due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability as well as the anticipated lower demand over the long weekend, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Saturday.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended over the long weekend and will resume at stage 1 from 5am on Tuesday,” Eskom said in a statement.

During the long weekend, the power utility will address minor defects on some generating units by performing planned maintenance.

Breakdowns were currently at 14,364MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 5,731MW on Friday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

