POLL | Do you think it's safer to live in a security estate than a standalone house?

Armed robbery is on the rise and a recent fatal shooting in a security estate has sparked a debate on whether such upmarket housing creates a false impression of safety.
TimesLIVE reported two people were shot dead in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast luxury Zimbali Estate on Wednesday during a police sting operation.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said six firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were found in the house.
Prominent KZN businessman Nkululeko Mkhize has been identified as one of two men shot dead during the shoot-out with police. Mkhize was a taxi boss and tenderpreneur who lived a lavish lifestyle. The duo were on the police's radar in connection with the shooting of five people in Richards Bay on Tuesday.
Some Zimbali estate residents expressed shock at the shooting, saying it was concerning that “criminals” lived on the estate.
“This phenomenon of criminals seeing the estate as a good hideout needs to come to an end. It's uncalled for that people would choose Zimbali to hide or a place where they think they can do their dirty business,” a resident said.
Last August, Fidelity services head of group marketing and communications Charnel Hattingh warned of increasing crime in estates, saying this had prompted complexes to review security.
“An increasing criminal modus operandi is to observe the guard and hold him at gunpoint, allowing criminals to enter the complex at leisure. Guardroom windows are mostly never bulletproofed or even tinted to ensure the movement of the guard cannot be monitored from outside the complex,” Hattingh said.
