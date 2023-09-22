Toto said he had responded to the matter with other CSRC members who had then called protection services. The SRC is closely monitoring the case and keeping the victim updated.
TimesLIVE
Surge in racism complaints at UFS — says SRC
Image: Facebook/University of Free State
The University of Free State’s (UFS) campus student representative council (CSRC) says it has seen a surge in complaints about racism. These include an allegation that a white student was heard hurling a racial slur at a black student.
Management at the university announced this week it was investigating an alleged incident of racism at the main Bloemfontein campus.
The university provided no further details but said it had happened during a practical session for first-year students.
According to the CSRC, witnesses said a white student allegedly called a black student a baboon during a lecture on September 14.
“When students reported the matter to the lecturer, the lecturer downplayed the behaviour and took it as a joke,” CSRC president Axola Toto said.
The lecturer was also accused by students of using Afrikaans in the class which is not a medium of instruction as it was ruled out by the university and the decision was confirmed by the Constitutional Court in 2017.
UFS investigating alleged racial slur incident at Bloemfontein campus
Toto said he had responded to the matter with other CSRC members who had then called protection services. The SRC is closely monitoring the case and keeping the victim updated.
The university said it was aware of the alleged incident and viewed it in a serious light.
However, further complaints had been received from the natural and agricultural sciences faculty, Toto said.
“Immediately after the incident, the CSRC experienced a surge of complaints on similar behaviour from the natural and agricultural sciences faculty. The SRC is therefore calling for a review of the structure of the faculty.”
The CSRC wrote to the human rights department to lodge a formal complaint and called for the immediate suspension of those who perpetuate racism.
“The CSRC further highlighted to the university that the matter should not be kept under the carpet and should be made public as per demand by students.”
Meanwhile, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating a complaint against a sociology lecturer for allegedly using racist rhetoric during his lectures.
The probe follows a complaint by AfriForum Youth that the lecturer, Dr Pedro Mzileni, allegedly referred to white people as “land thieves” and Coloureds and Indians as “deputy whites” during a talk in August, said AfriForum Youth spokesperson René van der Vyver.
TimesLIVE
