Standard Bank apologises for its security personnel's assault on journalist
A Daily Maverick journalist was assaulted, intimidated and manhandled by security at Standard Bank's head office while covering a protest
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Sanef condemns Moti Group's gag on amaBhungane stories
There was mutual respect in the meeting and the importance of the role played by the media in tough environments was acknowledged.
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala applauded Sanef for the direct, firm, honest, respectful and humane way in which the matter was approached.
“We appreciate the opportunity extended by Sanef to engage with Standard Bank. We hold the media in very high regard and reaffirm our commitment to supporting freedom of the press. A free media is a central pillar of our constitutional democracy. Equally, a free and unhindered media is needed to create and maintain the conditions for inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” Tshabalala said.
The meeting also touched on protocols required to ensure journalists are safe when doing their jobs, while Sanef emphasised the importance of prior engagement when media personnel attend volatile situations that involve protests and conflict.
Sanef reiterated that Standard Bank should ensure its security officers do not physically harass and intimidate journalists again.
Tshabalala said the bank is committed to supporting economic and human development.
“We are, therefore, a firm and steady supporter of the rule of law and of media freedom. We will continue to defend and uphold these fundamental rights,” he said.
