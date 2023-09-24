Parts of the country are expected to experience another intense weather system after last week’s storms that caused at least two deaths and serious infrastructure damage along the coast.
The spring cut-off low system is expected until Tuesday.
According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), cut-off lows are notorious for causing widespread severe weather such as flooding, heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms.
“Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected across western, central, and southern South Africa, particularly from Sunday onwards. However, notable uncertainty exists regarding the position and spatial distribution of the cut-off low at this time and further analysis will be required. Subsequent media releases will be issued leading up to the event.
Another storm system expected across South Africa, warns Weather Service
Image: Werner Hills
“Light rain can be expected along the Garden Route of the Western Cape as well as the coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape on Saturday. Isolated to scattered thundershowers will develop from the afternoon over the interior, extending from the eastern parts of the Northern Cape to the western Free State and later the interior of the Eastern Cape,” SAWS said.
The Western Cape, Northern Cape, and western areas of the Eastern Cape might experience severe thunderstorms where bursts of intense rainfall may cause flash flooding.
On Monday, the Eastern Cape's coastal areas and the Western Cape's south coast will experience continued gale-force winds. The cut-off low is expected to move away from the country on Tuesday, said SAWS
