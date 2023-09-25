Due to widespread damage to electricity infrastructure caused by flooding in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coastal areas, load-shedding was suspended in these areas on Monday morning.
This was to ensure technical teams can restore the supply of electricity safely, Eskom said.
In all other areas stage 3 load-shedding will continue until further notice.
This was after the utility said on Sunday it had suffered failures of three generating units and was unable to replenish pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the week ahead.
In an update on Monday afternoon, Eskom said breakdowns were at 15,984MW of generation capacity. Six generation units are anticipated to return to service on Tuesday.
Stage 3 load-shedding will continue to be implemented on Monday until 5am on Tuesday, followed by Stage 2 from 5am until 4pm. Stage 3 will then kick in again from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.
This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.
Load-shedding suspended in Cape storm areas, rest of country on stage 3
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
