Opportunity knocks for hotels in Middelburg with new tourism focus

The Steve Tshwete municipality in Middelburg, Mpumalanga is putting faith in tourism to expand its economy.
Mayor Petros Mhlonishwa Masilela says the municipality believes job opportunities can come from the strategy.
"We want to create more opportunities and we want to show South African investors, and internationally, that this is a number one municipality in the province, number 4 in the country. In terms of the books, we are getting a clean audit," he said.
Middelburg, formerly known as Nasareth, meaning root from dry land, was established in 1864. Originally a Sunday gathering place for churchgoers, Nasareth was changed to Middelburg in 1872 to mark its convenient location halfway between Pretoria and Nelspruit. It grew into a small town with about 15 historical sites. Among the attraction is Loskop dam, about 230km from Johannesburg and a popular fishing destination.
President of the Middelburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Moeketsi Mpotu, said they are looking at proposals on repurposing the decommissioned Komati power station to turn it into a tourist site and for educational purposes.
Among other developments is a Raddison Hotel which is being constructed next to the Middelburg Mall.
Excited to have partnered with the local municipality to grow his business is the founder of the Unique Rose Boutique hotel in Middleburg, Adam Nyamane.
He said the partnership includes referrals from the municipality. Established in 2016, he said his accommodation business has grown to more than 60 rooms from an original eight offering self-catering to executive suites.
Nyamane said his establishment employs 18 local people.
His passion for property started at home as the money that took him to school came from rented backrooms at his home.
