Tragedy as hostage situation ends in murder-suicide in Free State

26 September 2023 - 11:05
A man and his wife died in a hostage situation in the Free State. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A hostage situation ended in tragedy on Tuesday after a man allegedly killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in their home in Phuthaditjhaba.

About  12 hours earlier the 57-year-old man had locked himself, his wife and two young children inside their house.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said: “On Monday police in Phuthaditjhaba were summoned to Mandela Park after reports of a hostage drama. On arrival police discovered a man had locked himself in the house with his 43-year-old wife and two children aged three and seven. 

“Police hostage negotiators and the tactical response team were summoned to the scene.

“The standoff continued throughout the night until Tuesday at about 7.30am when police heard two gunshots coming from inside the house.

“Special task force members entered the house and rescued the two girls.

“In another room they discovered the wounded husband and wife.”

The couple were declared dead at the scene and a murder case and inquest were opened.

Police have not released the couple's names as family members are yet to be informed and carry out a formal identification.

