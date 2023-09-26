South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele, police commissioner provide update on fight against serious crime

26 September 2023 - 10:01 By TIMESLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS leadership are briefing the media on Tuesday.

The briefing is expected to provide an update on “recent successes achieved” by the police in response to serious and violent crime including aggravated armed robberies, kidnapping, extortion and cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.

