South Africa

WATCH | Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media

26 September 2023 - 13:09 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is hosting his weekly “energy action plan” media briefing as load-shedding continues to bite.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Load-shedding suspended in Cape storm areas, rest of country on stage 3

Due to widespread damage to electricity infrastructure caused by flooding in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coastal areas, load-shedding was ...
News
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | No water, load-shedding, no service delivery — one common denominator

The ANC’s corruption and cadre deployment lie at the bottom of most of our country’s problems
Opinion & Analysis
23 hours ago

No load-shedding over long weekend, says Eskom

Load-shedding will be suspended over the long weekend, starting on Saturday morning.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Nehawu says strike will shut down Icasa offices countrywide South Africa
  2. Motorists’ spirits not dampened by inclement Cape weather as 77 were arrested ... News
  3. DA heads to court over Lady R News
  4. Change in crime intelligence management is yielding results: Cele South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Johannesburg officially welcomes Winnie Mandela Drive South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
Heavy rain and winds leaves large parts of Western Cape flooded