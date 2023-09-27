South Africa

72 schoolchildren and teachers trapped by storm at Cango resort

27 September 2023 - 08:02
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Overberg was the worst affected by the heavy rains and gale-force winds that lashed the Western Cape over the long weekend. File Photo
The Overberg was the worst affected by the heavy rains and gale-force winds that lashed the Western Cape over the long weekend. File Photo
Image: Theewaterskloof Municipality

About 72 Aliwal North Primary School children and 10 adults were trapped at the Cango Mountain Resort in Oudtshoorn on Tuesday after heavy rains across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.  

The downpour caused the Le Roux River running through the resort to overflow, leaving the group trapped at the premises.  

According to the municipality an emergency helicopter was deployed to provide food and water supplies as they were unable to cross the flooded river and roads.

The municipality is expecting the group to cross the river on Wednesday if weather conditions improve.

“There are no casualties. Children and adults are in good health, but they are temporarily unable to leave the resort,” said the municipality.  

Disaster management will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as conditions improve and travel becomes safe.  

The municipality said the mass of water that comes out of the Raubenheimer dam spillway runs through Cango Mountain Resort and further on joins the Grobbelaars River which also runs strongly and floods bridges in the town. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

From upstairs window to lifeboat to safety — details of a Stanford rescue mission

‘We got out with our cat and we are warm, dry and okay’ says happy couple
News
1 day ago

Terror, trauma, boat rescues and homes destroyed as storms rage in the Cape

Disaster management on high alert, aid organisations out in force as extreme weather hits many regions
News
1 day ago

Mabalingwe wild fires rage while community copes with crisis

Homes lost, game rescued as need for aid and food escalates
News
1 day ago

Homes and roads flooded across Western Cape as storm damage surges

Uprooted trees, flooding in informal and formal settlements and on roads, and power outages in the Western Cape, are some of the challenges that ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Three passengers die after crosswind overturns Cape Town bus South Africa
  2. Terror, trauma, boat rescues and homes destroyed as storms rage in the Cape News
  3. Motorists’ spirits not dampened by inclement Cape weather as 77 arrested for ... South Africa

Latest

  1. 72 schoolchildren and teachers trapped by storm at Cango resort South Africa
  2. Girls avoid internet due to abuse and bias: Study Sci-Tech
  3. More than 100 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding party inferno World
  4. Corpses, body parts of 12 people strewn across Mexico’s Monterrey in spate of ... World
  5. Children hacked to death, father found hanging in Limpopo South Africa

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives