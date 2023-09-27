South Africa

Calib Cassim says he hasn’t applied for Eskom CEO post, but is in discussions on CFO role

27 September 2023 - 16:05
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim. File photo.
Acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Eskom's acting group CEO Calib Cassim remains tight-lipped on the appointment of a permanent candidate nearly seven months after André de Ruyter's dramatic exit.

However, he did indicate that he has not applied for the post and is in discussions about extending his contract as Eskom's CFO.

Cassim made these remarks during an Eskom briefing on Wednesday on the state of the grid and the outlook for summer.

He was joined by the heads of generation, distribution and transmission Bheki Nxumalo, Monde Bala and Segomoco Scheppers respectively.

City Press reported on Sunday that the chances of the appointment of a permanent CEO before Cassim's contract expires in December appear slim.

WATCH | Dark festive season? Eskom briefing on state of system

Eskom management is providing details of the company’s operational performance with the primary focus on the outlook for the coming summer.
News
4 hours ago

This, according to the publication, comes after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan rejected the board's chosen candidate. It also referenced apparent confusion concerning the ailing utility's preferred candidate.

Cassim refused to be drawn into the matter at the briefing, saying the issue is being addressed and the board will inform the public once a selection has been made.

“I have not applied in terms of the process of [appointing] the CEO. I think the CFO role still has a lot of work that needs to be done and completed,” he said.

On whether he will stay on after his contract has expired, Cassim said: “On the CFO, we will have those discussions, and if it makes sense for me to extend my contract, I would consider it. But discussions are still ongoing.”

Cassim was appointed interim group CEO in February after De Ruyter left the ailing power utility by mutual agreement with the board following an eNCA interview in which he made explosive allegations about Eskom's inner workings and his experience as CEO. 

His exit came after he was slammed by Gordhan for “meddling” in politics instead of focusing on ending load-shedding.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eskom pollutes more in bid to keep lights on

Four of Eskom's 15 coal-fired power plants are breaching government emissions regulations as it pushes ageing facilities to their limits, a Reuters ...
News
9 hours ago

15,000 Western Cape residents still without power after floods: Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says only 15,000 of the more than 82,000 people disconnected in the Western Cape as a result of the recent ...
News
1 day ago

Stage 6 triggered by diesel supply challenges but power is coming on-stream: Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Pparliament that South Africa’s recent spate of stage 6 load-shedding occurred as a result of diesel ...
News
6 days ago

Eskom appoints interim group CEO after André de Ruyter's exit

Eskom has appointed Calib Cassim as its interim group chief CEO following the controversial exit of André de Ruyter this week.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Decreased load-shedding expected towards end of year: Cassim South Africa
  2. Karate stars from Durban township dojo ready for world champs in Japan South Africa
  3. KZN vehicle occupants 'robbed' while trapped in crash wreckage South Africa
  4. Calib Cassim says he hasn’t applied for Eskom CEO post, but is in discussions ... South Africa
  5. Recovered in 21 minutes: Cops make breakthrough after bakkie hijacked South Africa

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives