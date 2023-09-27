This, according to the publication, comes after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan rejected the board's chosen candidate. It also referenced apparent confusion concerning the ailing utility's preferred candidate.
TimesLIVE
Calib Cassim says he hasn’t applied for Eskom CEO post, but is in discussions on CFO role
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Eskom's acting group CEO Calib Cassim remains tight-lipped on the appointment of a permanent candidate nearly seven months after André de Ruyter's dramatic exit.
However, he did indicate that he has not applied for the post and is in discussions about extending his contract as Eskom's CFO.
Cassim made these remarks during an Eskom briefing on Wednesday on the state of the grid and the outlook for summer.
He was joined by the heads of generation, distribution and transmission Bheki Nxumalo, Monde Bala and Segomoco Scheppers respectively.
City Press reported on Sunday that the chances of the appointment of a permanent CEO before Cassim's contract expires in December appear slim.
