Children hacked to death, father found hanging in Limpopo

27 September 2023 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
Two boys aged four and seven were allegedly hacked to death by their father on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 41-year-old man allegedly hacked to death his two sons aged four and seven before hanging himself at Mapakophele village in Mphephu, Limpopo on Tuesday.  

“Police were called to the scene at about 6.30am after the bodies were discovered by community members.

“On arrival they found the man hanging from a tree. The bodies of his sons were found in nearby bushes,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

The children were found with wounds.

Police seized a panga believed to have been used to kill the boys. 

