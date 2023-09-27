Eskom outlines plans to cap summer load-shedding at stage 4

“I'm quite pleased that the team ... has done exceptionally well there. In June, we said the first unit was going to come in towards the end of November and the last one on December 24 so I'm pleased to say that we are ready to start now. All contracting work is completing. We're just waiting for authorisation to come through in terms of the appeal by both the [environment] department and district department.

“On Tuesday, I indicated that we'd just received feedback from the minister [and from this point] it goes to the district because the licensing of the plant is issued by the local and district municipalities so they are finalising that process. So I'm hopeful that at least by Thursday we should get feedback from the municipalities. Because it's critical, I think the minister of electricity was saying that Kusile is so critical in our recovery,” he said.

Nxumalo spoke about Koeberg, saying: “We have now completed the replacement of all the steam generators at Koeberg.”

Unit 1 is expected to make a return on November 3 but this will have no effect on increasing supply as unit 2 will be taken offline shortly afterwards.

On the demand side, head of distribution Bala outlined the utility's plan to reduce demand by 250MW during the 2024 financial year. This will rely on six key areas: load shifting/clipping, residential load management, energy efficiency, demand response and residential rollout.

Bala spoke on five other initiatives Eskom was looking into to reduce demand. These are: small-scale embedded generation, the deployment of microgrids, wheeling solutions, standard offers and community co-ops.

Getting into more detail on the winter outlook as well as the prediction for the summer period, head of distribution Scheppers revealed that the country had experienced 55 days of stage 3 load-shedding, 42 days of stage 4 and 39 days at stage 6. There were three days at stage 2 and 14 at stage 5.

Reflecting on summer, he said: “We've put together the analysis looking at 14,500MW up to 17,500MW to assess what would happen if we get into those spaces. And you will have noted, in terms of submissions made by Mr Nxumalo, that a lot of effort is going into returning some of the units that are out, especially Kusile and the projections are that we should be landing between 14,000MW and 15,000MW if those plans deliver.

“The important thing is that the numbers we reflect here are based on mathematical modelling. They are not a projection or prediction, it is merely saying that if you follow the trend this could potentially happen,” he said.

TimesLIVE