Karate stars from Durban township dojo ready for world champs in Japan
A dojo from a Durban township will represent the country on the world stage after being called up to participate in the prestigious Shinkyokushinkai karate world championships in Japan next month.
This is not the first nod for the Clermont dojo that was opened with the aim of keeping young local children off the streets. Representatives went to the world karate champs last year.
Dojo member Ayanda Dlamini, 28, earned her second international call-up after claiming the first spot in the South African national Best of the Best tournament held in Umlazi in May. She was inspired to take up the sport by the prevalence of gender-based violence.
“I started karate at the age of 10, and what motivated me was wanting to learn self-defence as we are violated as women in South Africa,” she said.
“Karate changed my life because I don’t have parents but I found a family in the Clermont dojo.”
Dlamini will also be looking to redeem herself on the international stage after she was eliminated in the first round in Poland last year.
“I feel like a very important woman in South Africa ... I will do everything in my power to show everyone that I can do it.”
With karate not receiving as much exposure in South Africa as sports such as soccer and cricket, she wants to use the tournament to show the country how important it is.
She will not be the only representative from the Clermont dojo going to Japan.
Sibusiso Sibiya, who is a sensei (teacher) from the dojo, will also be grading for his fifth dan — or degree — in Japan. A fifth-degree black belt is karate’s highest achievement and takes years to achieve.
Sibiya said this is an opportunity he has been waiting for his entire life and never thought would come.
Sibiya is not the only one from the Clermont dojo grading for his fifth dan. His fellow sensei Patrick Mthembu will have the same aim, while another of the dojo’s teachers, Sphamandla Ngubane, will be grading for the fourth dan.
The team, including KwaZulu-Natal karate head Sbusiso Mpanza, will leave for Japan on October 11.
