Two people were allegedly robbed as they lay trapped in an overturned vehicle on the R102 between Canelands and Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday, a security company reported.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) director Prem Balram said passing motorists called for help when they witnessed pedestrians robbing the couple.
“Officers were immediately dispatched. The 54-year-old woman informed reaction officers that pedestrians stole items from the vehicle while she and the 76-year-old driver were trapped in the wreckage,” he said.
“One person grabbed her bag, but she managed to wrestle it from him.
“The thieves fled when passing vehicles stopped to assist.”
The pair sustained minor injuries in the car crash, Balram added.
“According to the driver, his car experienced mechanical failure shortly after suspension repairs and wheel alignment. He further explained that the vehicle violently swerved into a blue Mercedes-Benz, causing it to overturn.”
TimesLIVE
KZN vehicle occupants 'robbed' while trapped in crash wreckage
Image: Supplied
