LISTEN | Decreased load-shedding expected towards end of year: Cassim

27 September 2023 - 16:45
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
South Africans can expect lower levels of load-shedding towards the end of the year, says acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

South Africans can expect lower levels of load-shedding towards the end of the year and into 2024, says acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim.

The power utility's executive held a briefing on Wednesday on the state of the grid.

According to Cassim, South Africa experienced 39 days of stage 6 load-shedding in winter, with Eskom aiming not to exceed stage 4 in summer. 

“The immediate summer outlook indicates load-shedding can be contained within stage 4 if we manage our unplanned load losses within 14,500MW,” he said.

