MOROCCO | Disasters, water, food security and health care take centre stage in crucial conference

27 September 2023 - 19:40
The damage after a powerful earthquake in Amizmiz, Morocco, September 9 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki
Image: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki

While response efforts for the 7-magnitude earthquake that hit areas just outside Marrakesh, Morocco, are still under way, the imperial city has its hands full as it welcomes dignitaries from 80 countries for the African conference on Health Risk Reduction.

The three-day symposium serves as an essential forum to shed light and create a manual for a response to natural disasters, water and healthcare challenges, and food security systems in Africa.

Temperatures have been high since sunrise, there is an orchestral buzz about the city with motorbikes hooting at every turn. Signs and billboards on the route from the airport showcase the event, and there is a surge of excitement and adrenaline from the taxi drivers seeking potential riders at hotel entrances. The whole city, it seems, is geared towards the event.

Ministers, ambassadors, experts, scientific and political personalities, as well as representatives from international NGOs, gathered at the Congress Palace.

The Moroccan government has faced backlash over its response to the earthquake that killed almost 2,000 people. Survivors in some areas were not happy with the lack of urgency in relief supplies and search and rescue missions.

However, it was reported that on Tuesday during the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Omar Hilale, Morocco ambassador, said the leadership of King Mohammed VI has been exemplary in the response to the disaster.

“From the start, King Mohammed VI gave instructions to mobilise all state services, including the Royal Armed Forces, government departments, local authorities, public forces and civil protection teams.

“To take the necessary emergency measures to speed up relief operations, evacuate injured people, provide aid to affected families and set up an interministerial commission for the deployment of an emergency rehabilitation and assistance programme for the reconstruction of destroyed houses in disaster-stricken areas,” said Hilale.

The initiative is unfolding in a global context marked by worsening crises related to diseases, epidemics, climate change, water scarcity and food security.

These challenges directly affect healthcare systems and agricultural and logistical value chains worldwide.

Over the coming days, expert panel members will dissect the topics, and a resolution will be passed.

IMF, World Bank to decide on October meetings in quake-hit Morocco — Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank will decide on Monday whether to proceed with October 9-15 annual meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco ...
News
1 week ago

Frustration mounts with Morocco earthquake aid yet to reach some survivors; death toll tops 2,900

The death toll from the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck in the High Atlas Mountains late on Friday evening rose to 2,901, while the number of people ...
News
2 weeks ago

Morocco earthquake death toll passes 2,800, survivors camp outdoors

Villagers in parts of Morocco devastated by the country's biggest earthquake in over a century camped outside for a fourth night on Monday, as the ...
News
2 weeks ago
